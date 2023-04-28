MOTORISTS were caught red-handed breaking the rules of the road by eagle-eyed police officers.
Officers from Essex Police’s Tendring community policing team conducted speed checks on Wednesday as part of their ‘You Said, We Did’ campaign.
Carrying out checks in Kirby-le-Soken, Frinton, and Little Clacton, nine drivers were reported driving well in excess of the 30mph speed limit.
In Frinton, one person was caught travelling at 45 mph on Elm Tree Avenue.
An Essex Police spokesperson said: “Thank you to all those recorded doing 30 mph and below.
“If you are experiencing persistent issues with speeding or nuisance vehicles in your area, please report online at www.essex.police.uk.
“You can also submit footage of poor and dangerous driving to the Extra Eyes portal at www.saferessexroads.org.”
