Officers acting on information from the public executed the warrant at an address where a quantity of drugs and cash were found.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody in Clacton.

Cash - Money was also seized from the Jaywick address (Image: Essex Police)

Read more - Clacton bust sees two men arrested and £1million of drugs seized

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.

“You can submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

In Attendance - Police officers were at the scene in Jaywick (Image: Essex Police)

“Alternatively you can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”