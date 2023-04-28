A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drug possession with intent to supply following a raid in Jaywick.
Officers acting on information from the public executed the warrant at an address where a quantity of drugs and cash were found.
A 23-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody in Clacton.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.
“You can submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.
“Alternatively you can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
