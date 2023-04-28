The £301 boost, due to more than 8 million households in the UK, was unexpectedly halted last night.

Almost 5 million homes have already received the £301 cost of living payment, the first of five due to be paid this year, but everyone else will have to wait until May 2 before payments resume.

A social media message from the DWP said: “The next set of payments will be made on Tuesday, May 2, and we will update again when these have been made.

The next set of payments will be made on Tuesday 2 May, and we will update again when these have been made



To find out more, visit https://t.co/B74sscS44M — Department for Work and Pensions (@DWPgovuk) April 27, 2023

"If you’ve not received yours, don’t worry - payments will continue to be made up to May 17."

It is the first of three cost of living payments being sent out by the DWP this year, totalling £900, with a £150 payment also being made to eligible disabled people, while £300 will be sent to pensioners later this year.

The £301 payment will be sent out automatically and directly to recipients, meaning those eligible do not need to apply or do anything to receive it.

The payment reference for bank accounts will be DWP COLP, along with the claimant’s National Insurance number.

Who is eligible for DWP £301 cost of living payment?





The full list of benefit recipients that qualify for the upcoming Cost of Living payment are those who receive:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Pension Credit

The qualifying period for this payment is between 26 January and 25 February 2023.

To be eligible for the Cost of Living Payment, you need to have been entitled to a payment for one of these benefits between 26 January and 25 February 2023, or payment for an assessment period ending between these dates.

When will DWP cost of living payments be received?





The exact dates for some payments are yet to be announced by the DWP, but this is when to expect each individual payment over the next year: