Essex Police launched a murder investigation after officers were called to an address in Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived to find a woman who was unresponsive inside the property.

Paramedics also attended the property but despite their best efforts to save the victim - a woman in her 30s - they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mark Donovan, of Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, has been charged with murder.

The 38-year-old is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court later today.

Officers are continuing their investigation and urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Essex Police.

Rothmans Avenue is in the Great Baddow area of the city and sits between Dorset Avenue and Foxholes Road.

Essex Police is not currently able to confirm the name of the victim.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman at a property in Chelmsford.

“We were called to an address in Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, just before 5.10am on Wednesday, April 26.

“Officers attended the address and found a woman who was unresponsive inside the property.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the victim, a woman aged in her 30s, sadly, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

They continued: “Investigating officers have charged Mark Donovan, 38, of Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, with murder.

“He's due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 28.

“Currently, we are not in a position to name the woman.

“Enquiries continue and anyone with any information, who hasn’t already contacted us is asked to get in touch.”

Reports can be submitted on the Essex Police website at www.essex.police.uk/digital101, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 105 of April 26.

If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.