Police officers were called to Harlow Mill station just after 2pm yesterday after receiving reports of an incident on the tracks.

They were joined by the ambulance service, but the casualty was pronounced dead at the scene.

No trains were able to travel via Tottenham Hale station while emergency services attended the incident.

British Transport Police will inform the family once the deceased has been identified.

Speaking yesterday, a British Transport Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Harlow Mill station at 2.14pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”