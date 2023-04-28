The care home was keen to pay tribute to the culture of their Sri Lankan staff members, and to learn about their traditional outfits, food and dancing.

Staff and residents were treated to homemade treats by their fellow team members Prasad, Dulani and Liyanora, including rulan aluwa - a sweet treat usually made with coconut - and krokis - rosette-shaped cookies often served at cultural celebrations.

The team also brought in a range of beautiful saris to show the outfits traditionally worn for celebratory events in Sri Lanka.

Local Bollywood dance group Belly Belles visited the home to demonstrate traditional dancing, getting all the staff and residents involved.

Patricia, a 98-year-old resident, said: "I really enjoyed the afternoon – we didn’t just watch the dancing but they got us all moving too!

"It was interesting to try the different foods and learn about the traditions."

Home manager Joanna Duke added: "Everyone here at Mountfitchet House is passionate about making the home an inclusive environment, where people of all cultures and backgrounds are celebrated.

"The residents loved having the opportunity to celebrate Sinhalese New Year and why it’s so important - and everyone really enjoyed learning to dance."