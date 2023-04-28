The Southend Foodbank, run by the Trussell Trust, had its busiest month on record in March, with the charity spending £20,000 on food to keep people fed.

However, the food bank is running out of food and only has enough money in the bank to last another three months.

Other food banks across Southend say they are facing a similar struggle.

Cass Francis, communications, and campaigns co-ordinator at Southend Foodbank, said: “Unfortunately we are still one of the busiest food banks.

“Between April 2022, and March 2023, we feed more than 15,000 people.

“This really has an impact on the amount of supply we need to be able to do this.”

The food bank is working on ways to increase fundraising, with Ms Francis admitting it was having a “serious effect”.

She said: “We don’t want people to be alarmed as we are going to keep going no matter what. We will find always find away to support the vulnerable people.

“But anyone who is able to donate, please do what you can.”

The Southend Foodbank, and located in Southchurch Road, along with nine other pop-up sites, noted how they are seeing people from all different situations and backgrounds reaching out for help.

Ms Francis added: “We are seeing a lot of new faces, people that have never needed to use a food bank before that now need us. We have all sorts of people from those working, people with disabilities, and single parents. We have had people who are business owners, who have said they never dreamed of needing to use a food bank.”

Food banks are funded by donations, and receive no funding from the government.

One Love Soup Kitchen, who run a food bank service in Carnarvon Road, as well as offering free meals in Southend, has also noticed a rise in numbers.

Rhiannon Jones, trustee at the One Love Charity, said: “Service users are from all kinds of diverse backgrounds.

“We are very passionate about supporting people from all walks of life who may need a helping hand, and our volunteers and staff work hard to provide an excellent level of service. Our food bank runs on these important donations from the community, but we appreciate that the cost-of-living crisis may impact people’s ability to donate.”