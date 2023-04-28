Rolph C of E Primary School and Nursery along with the school’s PTA, Rolph School Association (RSA), hosted the event on Tuesday, April 25, in Thorpe.

Just one year on from the idea being conceived, the school and the RSA were able to source, site, decommission, decorate, and furnish an old double decker bus and transform it into a library for the school.

Party - The school library bus is prepped for fun events (Image: Rolph Primary School and Nursery)

A spokeswoman for the school said: “None of this would have been possible without the support from and the help of the Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee, the Rotary Club of Frinton-on-sea, the Rotary Club of Clacton Tendring Travel and Thorpe Festival Trust.”

The ceremony, led by Karen Jones, executive headteacher, was attended by representatives from Clacton Rotary Club, Frinton Rotary Club, Thorpe Village Magazine, CVS Tendring and Tendring and Thorpe Councils.

Businesses and parents also attended to work towards creating this new asset for the children to enjoy.

Colourful - The new school library bus has wonderful designs (Image: Rolph Primary School and Nursery)

Mrs Jones added: “We are very lucky to have a community that works together on projects like this.

“Special thanks also to DB Gardening and Maintenance, RB Commercial, Tendring Signs, CBC Glazing Ltd, PSV Glass and Glazing, Cochrane Tree Services, Sophie April Mann, Robbie Nicoll, Parkers Garden Company, Silverton Aggregates, 3K Cleaning Services, Signs Made Easy, Harrison Windows and Mr Ray Weaver.”

The original school building celebrated 150 years in 2020.

Spacious - There is lots of room available for youngsters to read (Image: Rolph Primary School and Nursery)

The school spokeswoman said: “Due to the layout of the building, space is of a premium and with more children needing support outside of the classroom through personalised interventions, a library is a luxury

“Reading is a high-priority at Rolph, so we wanted to make sure that all children have the opportunity to read frequently and fluently and are exposed to a range of different text-types.

“The new bus will provide much needed space to learn and to enjoy reading and add an element of excitement to read in the new and innovative library.”