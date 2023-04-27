A person was hit by a train travelling between London and Bishop's Stortford, leaving services running to and from these stations experiencing delays.

No trains are travelling through Tottenham Hale station while emergency services are in attendance.

Greater Anglia is in the process of making alternative travel arrangements for stranded passengers.

Speaking on social media, a Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "Due to a person hit by a train between London Liverpool Street and Bishops Stortford the line is blocked.

"Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice.

"Owing to a person hit by a train, we are unable to run services via Tottenham Hale, to allow emergency services to attend the scene."

⚠ NEW - Due to a person hit by a train between London Liverpool Street and #BishopsStortford the line is blocked.



They continued: "We are in the process of making alternative travel arrangements to help you complete your journey. More updates will be provided shortly.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption. Specific train service alterations are available on our [website]."