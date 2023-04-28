Darryl Simpson was doing a drop-off delivery for Tesco in Clacton when he lost his wedding ring on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 25.

Despite desperate searching, it could not be found so he contacted Adam Ferguson of Clacton Metal Detecting Club hoping he could save the day.

Generous - Adam donated the reward to Clacton RNLI (Image: Adam Ferguson)

Adam said: “Darryl lost the ring on the roadside grass verge and that area is a bit overgrown which made things more tricky for him.

“As Tewksbury Road can be quite busy and surrounded by a few schools I was worried someone might pick up the ring and not know what to do with it.

“Darryl messaged me on Tuesday evening and I went to the site first thing on Wednesday morning at around 6.30am.

“It took me 20 minutes but I found it and contacted Darryl again to return it.”

Darryl was ecstatic as Adam reached out to return the ring, the two then arranged to meet up at a pub for the exchange and a celebratory pint.

Adam received a small fee from Darryl for his services which he donated to Clacton RNLI.

Clacton Metal Detecting Club is a voluntary service and donates any fees it receives to charities.

Adam added: “Sometimes we get small rewards like that but its always donated to charities like the RNLI which is close to my heart.

“Other charities we’ve donated to in the past include the NHS and Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary in St Osyth.”

Clacton Metal Detecting Club hasn’t had many requests to recover lost items because of bad weather since Christmas keeping people indoors.

However, as the weather has been picking up recently more people have been in touch and the groups volunteers are working hard to help them.

Adam said: “It was a pleasure to help out Darryl and anyone else who contacts us.

“I know how stressful it can be to lose things especially sentimental items like wedding rings and it was good to see how relieved he was when I found it.”