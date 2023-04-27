Victoria Mason, of Clacton, launched her SouledMason hair salon last June after a couple years of training and obtaining her qualifications.

She decided to enter herself for the best new talent category in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards to see how far she could get.

Gifted - Victoria Mason launched SouledMason after a couple years of training (Image: John-Paul Mason)

John-Paul, Victoria’s Husband, said: “On April 6 leading up to the awards Victoria received an email confirming she placed top ten for her district which was probably more than she expected.

“This meant she moved on to the main awards event for her region which was exciting.

Ecstatic - Victoria won the award for the East of England region (Image: UK Hair and Beauty Awards)

“Fast forward to April 22 and even though we knew it was happening there wasn’t too much expectation and we were celebrating my 40th which was the same day so weren’t paying it too much attention.”

Victoria received a WhatsApp message form an industry friend that was attending with a big screen image showing SouldMason Hair Salon won best new talent for East of England.

Double Swoop - Victoria also won best new talent for London (Image: UK Hair and Beauty Awards)

John-Paul added: “We were so ecstatic and couldn't believe it and then before it could sink in she received another message showing that not only that but she also won best new talent for London.”

For more information on SouledMason visit instagram.com/souledmason and facebook.com/SouledMason1.