The Royal British Legion (RBL), supported by Tendring Council, is staging a Victory in Europe (VE) Day service at Clacton War Memorial.

Clacton’s war memorial is situated in the Memorial Gardens on Marine Parade West, in the seafront gardens.

The service will be led by the Rev David Lower.

Richard Geddes, chairman of the Clacton Royal British Legion, said: “As part of our regular commitment to Remembrance this is an important day to reflect upon the end of the Second World War in Europe.

“I really hope that people will attend and join this service to honour and remember those who served in the conflict.”

VE Day celebrates the formal acceptance by the allies of Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesday, May 8, 1945.

This marked the official end of the Second World War in Europe on the Eastern Front, with the last shots fired on May 11.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the service which will take place on Monday, May 8 at 11am.