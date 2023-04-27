From outdoor firepits, a swinging chair and water sports accessories, the supermarkets have got all your home and garden needs covered.

Take a look at just some of the items that you can expect to find in Aldi’s Specialbuys or the Middle of Lidl this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

If you’re looking for new home furnishings or you’re in need of new garden accessories, Aldi’s Specialbuys could have something for you.

Belavi Rope Snug Swing

Could you picture yourself relaxing on this swinging seat in the garden? (Image: Aldi)

Swing your way into spring and summer with this swinging chair from Aldi.

It’s the ideal piece of furniture to relax in as you take a break from your busy lifestyle and make the most of the lighter evenings.

It also comes with one seat cushion, two back cushions, two small cushions and assembly tools.

You can purchase yours for £199.99 on the Aldi website.

Gardenline Square Fire Pit

The ideal way for keeping you and your friends warm on a summer evening (Image: Aldi)

For the cooler evenings after a warm day when you’re gathered with friends and family in the garden but you don’t want to head inside as the temperature drops.

Enjoy this black steel fire pit from Aldi that also includes a poker and mesh cover.

It comes with a three-year warranty and can be bought via the Aldi website for just £49.99.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This week’s middle aisle in Lidl includes water sports accessories and items from the gardening event.

Parkside Solar Pond Fountain

This could be the newest pond accessory you have been looking for (Image: Lidl)

This decorative water feature could be the new garden gadget you didn’t know you needed.

It has seven different fountain patterns to choose from and the movement of water and the fountain will repeatedly oxygenate the water in the pond.

The pond fountain also has solar panels to mount or hang up.

Lidl says it has a quiet and durable pump with suction cups for attaching to smooth surfaces – meaning you can still peacefully relax in your garden.

It’s available for £29.99 and more information can be found on the Lidl website.

Mistral Inflatable All-Round Stand-Up Paddle Board

Have you ever thought about giving paddle boarding a go? (Image: Lidl)

Paddleboarding has become a popular water sport to enjoy in the spring and summer over the last few years.

If you’re wanting to give it a go as the weather gets warmer, Lidl has got an inflatable paddle board that is ideal for transporting anywhere.

It can also be converted into a double paddle for kayaking.

The board also comes with accessories such as a universal paddle, double-action pump, rucksack, 10L dry bag, leash, repair set, US fin, padded kayak seat and a footrest.

It’s priced at £199.99 and more information including the size dimensions can be found online.

More items from Aldi and Lidl can be found on the official websites.