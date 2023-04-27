King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, with many holding street parties to mark the occasion.

Shoppers are being warned they should buy their flags, drinks and other items from their supermarket of choice through a fundraising platform that will see money donated to charity at no extra cost for them.

By using the easyfundraising platform, shoppers could claim free cash for charities which they will otherwise lose out on.

James Moir, the CEO of easyfundraising, said: “King Charles lll’s coronation is the first such coronation of a British monarch in the 21st century.

“Millions of people up and down the country will want to get out the bunting and celebrate this momentous occasion.

“But before they go ahead and buy their street party items, they should make sure they make any purchases via our website, so they don’t miss out on a donation to their favourite charity.

“It doesn’t cost the consumer anything. All we do is make sure their good cause gets some much-needed cash.”

Items you can pick up from supermarket chain Asda include food, drink and paper cups. Tesco, meanwhile, have foil platters, wooden cutlery and fabric bunting. And if you’re after flowers to spruce up your home, Morrisons have red, white and blue bouquets available. Sainsbury’s are selling a special coronation ale, among other items.

James added: “There’s a whole range of items on offer for the coronation weekend if you’re planning on hosting a street party. Paper cups, cutlery, and food and drink can be bought from your favourite supermarket.

“For those looking for wider coronation items, there are toys, door stops and cushions available from some supermarkets too, to give your home an added celebratory touch.”