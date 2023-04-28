These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, April 28 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way at Junction 25 there will be an entry slip road closure for reconstruction/renewal works between 9 pm and 5 am.

At the same time from Junction 29 to the Copdock Interchange there will be a carriageway closure for barrier repair works on the Northbound way.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way for the Dartford Crossing will be closed for maintenance works from 9 pm to 6 am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way between Junctions 28 and 29 there will be a carriageway closure and entry slip road closure for resurfacing works between 11 pm and 6 am.

Additionally, on the anti-clockwise way between Junction 27 and 26 there will be a carriageway closure for surfacing works from the same time.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, April 29 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Northbound way between Junction 26 and 23 there will be a carriageway closure for a construction improvement/upgrade between 9 pm and 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

There are no closures on the Essex junctions scheduled for this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, April 30 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way between Junction 26 and 23 there will be a carriageway closure for a construction improvement/upgrade between 9 pm and 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

There are no closures on the Essex junctions scheduled for this day.