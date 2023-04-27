Teachers will walk out today over a dispute regarding pay and funding for the education system.

Here are the Essex schools shut or partially shut today, according to the Essex County Council website:

All Saints' Church of England Primary School, Harwich

All Saints Church of England Primary School, Maldon

Alresford Primary School

Ardleigh St Mary’s Primary School

Brinkley Grove Primary School, Colchester

Broomgrove Junior School, Colchester

Clacton County High School

Colchester Academy

Colne Community School and College, Brightlingsea

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Gosbecks Primary School

Helena Romanes School, Dunmow

Howbridge Church of England Academy, Witham

John Bunyan Primary and Nursery School, Braintree

Mid Essex Co-Operative Academy, Maldon

Myland Community Primary School, Colchester

New Rickstones Academy, Witham

Philip Morant School and College, Colchester

Ravens Academy, Clacton

Roach Vale Primary School, Colchester

St Andrew's Church of England Primary School, Colchester

St Benedict's Catholic College, Colchester

St George's School, Colchester – Tower Campus

The Gilberd School, Colchester

The Stanway School

The Thomas Lord Audley School, Colchester

Tiptree Heath Primary School, Colchester

William De Ferrers School, South Woodham Ferrers

Tens of thousands of members of the National Education Union (NEU) walked out of schools and sixth form colleges across England, with another strike planned on Tuesday.

The union said it believed the majority of schools are expected to either restrict access to pupils or fully close as a result of the strikes.

Many secondary schools in England are expected to prioritise Year 11 and Year 13 students during the strikes as GCSE and A-level exams are weeks away.

The NEU has issued guidance which says it will support arrangements during the strikes that “provide the minimum level of teaching staff needed” so GCSE and A-level students can attend school for revision activities or exam practice.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “There’s lots of places where arrangements are being made.

“In some places it’s members teaching, in others it is teachers setting work for the children on those days.”