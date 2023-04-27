Several schools in Essex will be affected by teacher strikes today with a number of schools closing.
Teachers will walk out today over a dispute regarding pay and funding for the education system.
Here are the Essex schools shut or partially shut today, according to the Essex County Council website:
- All Saints' Church of England Primary School, Harwich
- All Saints Church of England Primary School, Maldon
- Alresford Primary School
- Ardleigh St Mary’s Primary School
- Brinkley Grove Primary School, Colchester
- Broomgrove Junior School, Colchester
- Clacton County High School
- Colchester Academy
- Colne Community School and College, Brightlingsea
- Dunmow St Mary's Primary School
- Gosbecks Primary School
- Helena Romanes School, Dunmow
- Howbridge Church of England Academy, Witham
- John Bunyan Primary and Nursery School, Braintree
- Mid Essex Co-Operative Academy, Maldon
- Myland Community Primary School, Colchester
- New Rickstones Academy, Witham
- Philip Morant School and College, Colchester
- Ravens Academy, Clacton
- Roach Vale Primary School, Colchester
- St Andrew's Church of England Primary School, Colchester
- St Benedict's Catholic College, Colchester
- St George's School, Colchester – Tower Campus
- The Gilberd School, Colchester
- The Stanway School
- The Thomas Lord Audley School, Colchester
- Tiptree Heath Primary School, Colchester
- William De Ferrers School, South Woodham Ferrers
Tens of thousands of members of the National Education Union (NEU) walked out of schools and sixth form colleges across England, with another strike planned on Tuesday.
The union said it believed the majority of schools are expected to either restrict access to pupils or fully close as a result of the strikes.
Many secondary schools in England are expected to prioritise Year 11 and Year 13 students during the strikes as GCSE and A-level exams are weeks away.
The NEU has issued guidance which says it will support arrangements during the strikes that “provide the minimum level of teaching staff needed” so GCSE and A-level students can attend school for revision activities or exam practice.
Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “There’s lots of places where arrangements are being made.
“In some places it’s members teaching, in others it is teachers setting work for the children on those days.”
