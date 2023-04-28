The application is for a site off Straight Road in Bradfield entailing four plots for residential use.

Villagers in Bradfield have vociferously opposed the proposals and more than 90 people attended an emergency meeting of Bradfield Parish Council.

Meeting - Bradfield Parish Council is set to meet with Tendring District Council (Image: Kelly Chilver)

A spokeswoman for the council said: “We are told by neighbours that they have witnessed at least 20 large lorries offloading aggregate material to the site.

“Only after this considerable construction, has this application been submitted. In effect, much of what is contained in the application has already been established, without any planning consent.

"The applicants continue to consolidate their occupation even before the period of public consultation has been concluded.

“It is the view of the parish council that this amounts to a total disregard of the planning processes and a bullying attitude to the community.”

But Wayne, one of the travellers, said they had no choice.

He said: “Everywhere we go residents are angry and there is so much persecution, we’ve been accused of so many crimes already.

“We just got here and all we’ve done is move on to the land, we haven’t done anything apart from that.

“If people don’t want us here we’d be fine to be in the countryside away from everyone, however, government and council policies say we need to be within a certain distance of bus stops, shops and GP surgeries.”

Wayne has also bemoaned the lack of available pitches for travellers in the Tendring area with ‘about 60 odd travellers having nowhere to go.’

A Tendring Council spokesman said the Bradfield site did not currently have planning permission and therefore should not be occupied.

“In terms of our planning policy, our adopted Local Plan sets out that gypsy and traveller sites must have ‘reasonable access’ to services, which is in line with best practice,” he added.

“Section Two of our adopted Local Plan also sets out, with a clear evidence base, the assessed need for gypsy and traveller sites in the district and future provision required to cater for such need during the plan period (up to 2033).

“Our Local Plan was rigorously examined by an independent Planning Inspector and found to be sound.”