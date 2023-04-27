Matt Ladkin, of Dovercourt, ran the London Marathon on Sunday, April 23, in honour of his brother Tom Petley.

Tom, from Ramsey, died suddenly in his sleep on April 21 last year from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Matt fundraised for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) and has received more than £5200 in donations so far.

He said: “The marathon was an absolute buzz, if no one was there it would have been gruelling and awful though.

“It’s all down to the people of London who made it an amazing experience. I’ve never run like that before so it was a real challenge.”

All money raised will go towards holding cardiac screening days in the local area for 14 to 35 year old.

At least 12 people die each week from an undiagnosed heart condition, by holding screening days it helps detect problems early.

Matt added: “Tom was a fantastic brother, he liked his metal music and gaming so we had a lot in common.

“His passing was devastating for our family, holidays and his birthday just aren’t the same.

“My mum is strong but it was awful for our whole family, it wasn’t an illness we could fight which is why the work we’re doing with CRY is important so no other family feels like this.”

Matt completed the marathon in five hours and 48 minutes and he was inspired to take part by seeing another runner in a similar situation last year.

A marathon runner whose brother died of an undiagnosed heart condition whilst playing cricket made Matt register for the ballot on the spot.

He added: “I got on the ballot the first time which was shocking, I went out that night and tried a run.

“I did half a kilometre and was knackered, so I got into Harwich Parkrun with a friend which really helped me out.

“Injury and covid caught me three weeks before the marathon but considering my initial target was £2000, I can’t thank who donated enough.”

To donate to Matt’s fundraiser visit justgiving.com/fundraising/runfortom2023.