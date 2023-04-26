VICTIMS of hate crimes are being offered reassurance that their case will be taken seriously by the police.

Chief Constable of Essex Police Ben-Julian Harrington said hate crimes can “destroy” the lives of victims.

He said: “If you have been a victim of crime it is nasty but if it is because of who you are it is really nasty.

“We are not the words police or the social media police but where people are doing things where people are genuinely being hurt, we are starting to take more of these cases to court.”