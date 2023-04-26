Ethan Overton, 20, set off from the UK on April 1, 2023, and travelled 1,948.7 miles across Europe to get to the Polish/Ukrainian border.

After crossing through the Netherlands, Germany and Poland Ethan arrived at his destination on April 22, 2023, and said it "wasn't as physically challenging" as he expected.

He said his biggest challenges were "chafing" and getting bitten by a dog on his journey.

Ethan's goal has been to raise money for the British Red Cross and has raised just under £4,000 for them.

Ethan, a digital content creator, from Bournemouth, Dorset, said: "I wanted to spread positivity online.

"There are lots of negative stuff in the news, lots of crime and death for example. It is good to have some positivity in the world.

"I didn't know what to expect, I had an e-bike so I knew there would be an element of ease to it but I would say it wasn't as physically challenging as I expected but it was mentally challenging, especially towards the end.

"Around day 15 I was really considering going home but I am happy I didn't do it."

Ethan set off from Harwich, on April 1, 2022, and got an eight-hour ferry to the Netherlands.

Once he arrived in mainland Europe, Ethan's journey began and saw him travel through three countries.

Ethan said: "I stayed in a mixture of hotels, Airbnb and wild camping.

"People would be so kind. They would make breakfast and go shopping for me.

"I did some wild camping in Germany and the Netherlands where there was a risk of wolves and I stayed in an abandoned WW1 bunker."

Ethan said the biggest challenge was the chafing he suffered from cycling all day.

He said: "Despite having a padded seat and padded shorts that did nothing for me.

"The chafing was pushing me more to quitting.

"There were a couple of days where I was going uphill. I had a headwind, the gears were slipping - on those days I just had to sleep."

Ethan arrived at the Polish/Ukrainian border on April 22, 2023 and said the situation there was not what he had initially expected.

He said: "I was losing a lot of sleep about going to the border but in actual fact there was nothing.

"It was no different to Dover. The only difference is I saw loads of lorries going in but nothing coming out.

"The journey there was a lot different to what I thought it would be.

"I thought there would be checks for your visa and bags but I would just cycle down the road and get a text to alert me I was in a different country."

Despite getting run over and bitten by a dog on his journey, Ethan said this has been a positive experience and has raised nearly £4,000 for the British Red Cross.

He said: "It has been character-building. I have learnt so many lessons that I would not have learned if I didn't go on this trip.

"Dealing with foreign police, google translate and dealing with strangers it was an experience."

Link to Ethan's Gofundme page gofund.me/0011a3e4.