The Big Help Out, a day to promote volunteering, has been launched for The King’s coronation celebrations.

The event is also being used to showcase volunteering opportunities and give residents the chance to consider what good causes they could support.

Helping Hand - Nicola Vella is encouraging Tendring residents to volunteer (Image: CVS Tendring)

Community Voluntary Services (CVS) Tendring is hoping to encourage more people to take up volunteering and is organising a volunteer fortnight where members of the public are invited to try out volunteering at any of its groups and activities.

Nicola Vella, volunteer co-ordinator at CVS Tendring, said: “Volunteers are the backbone of our community and instrumental in our groups and activities, from our lunch club to our walking groups and our craft hubs.

“Volunteering can be coming along and being there to chat and create friendships, to leading walks and cooking lunch for 20 people.”

“It can improve your mental health, give you a purpose, teach you new skills, and help you share skills you already have.”

From May 22 for two weeks, CVS Tendring is inviting residents in Tendring to turn up and volunteer.

Volunteering opportunities will be available at the CVS Tendring lunch club knitting and crochet circle, RummiKub, seated yoga, friendship cafes, craft groups.

Opportunities are available Harwich, Dovercourt, allotment, on reception, gardening, car park tidy and my weight matters groups.

Walking groups are available in Clacton, Manningtree and Walton.

Nicola added: “We wanted to break down the barriers to volunteering by saying ‘just turn up and try it.'

“This way people can get a flavour of volunteering and find out more about a particular group or activity they might be interested helping with.”

The Big Help Out is being held on Monday, May 8, and timetables of activities will be on the CVS Tendring Facebook page.

Interested residents can also call the CVS Tendring Clacton hub on 01255 425 692 or Harwich on 01255 554 115.

Further volunteering opportunities in Tendring can be found by visiting volunteeressex.org.uk.

Additionally, CVS Tendring is hosting a coronation walk in Walton on May 8, meeting at Naze Park Road near the play park at 9.15am.

For more details call 07707 282 907.