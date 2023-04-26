Marti Pellow was set to come to Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre as part of his Pellow Talk tour this month.

However, the team at West Cliff have been informed that Mart’s entire tour has been cancelled with immediate effect due to illness.

Rob Mitchell-Gears, manager at West Cliff Theatre, said: “We are obviously very disappointed at the news, especially so close to the performance, which was scheduled for April 29.

“But the most important thing is that Marti gets the rest he needs to fully recover and I’m sure his fans would agree.

“We know that four shows were postponed last week, and we had all been hoping that the news would be good, but the promoter informed us today that after several appointments the medical advice is that Marti rests with immediate effect and is unable to perform.

“As such the rest of the tour has been cancelled by the promoter in agreement with Marti and his team.”

Customers have been asked to be patient as West Cliff begins the refund process.

As the show was a sell-out, the theatre hopes to get this done as soon as possible.