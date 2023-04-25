Great Clacton Junior School were awarded a “Good” rating from Ofsted, who visited on March 2 and March 3.

The report outlined the school’s “friendly” pupils, who “see the differences that pupils have as a strength of the school.”

In addition, it outlined the school leaders’ investment in the pupil’s success, including adapting the curriculum to enable success.

Karen Jones, Executive Head at Great Clacton C of E Junior Schools, said “I am delighted with the report and very proud of our school community for this outcome.

“It is a very strong report which has really captured the ethos and values that our school has. We pride ourselves on how we educate our children for their future lives, focusing not just on great outcomes academically but also how to live our values through all that they do.

“Particular highlights of the report mention our well-thought-out approach to behaviour management, our effective SEND support and how our pupils are safe, happy and successful.

“We have an amazing staff team who I would like to thank for everything that they do. I would also like to thank our wonderful children not only for their confidence when meeting with the inspector, but also for showing what life is like for children at our school and really letting their light shine.”

Emma Wigmore, CEO of the Vine Schools Trust, also commented on the report.

She said “We are so proud of both the staff and children at Great Clacton for creating a wonderful atmosphere at the school. “I particularly loved the section of Ofsted’s report that talked about the kindness pupils show to one another. As a Trust, one of our core values is ‘celebrating uniqueness’, which I feel Great Clacton pupils demonstrate perfectly.”

In January 2023, the school received a cash injection of £6,700 from Essex County Council’s Climate Action Challenge Fund.

The money was intended to regenerate a disused pond and restore wildlife.

Emma Sweeney, forest school and outdoor lead at Great Clacton Junior School, said: “Teaching children about nature and its impact on the environment and climate change at a young age, can only have a positive effect on the future.”