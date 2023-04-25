The Open Reach engineer was working on a broadband connection when the incident started.

When he pushed the button in his cherry picker to return to terra firma, nothing happened.

He was left waiting in the air while the emergency services were called to go to his rescue.

The engineer prepares for his descent (Image: Steve Brading)

The incident occurred in The Street, Ramsey, at around noon today, April 25.

A discussion taking place between the firefighter and engineer (Image: Steve Brading)

The man was suspended in the middle of the road with the cherry picker positioned on top of his van.

Fire crews from Colchester were called and used their truck-mounted aerial platform to reach him.

After safety landing, the engineer had a giggle with firefighters (Image: Steve Brading)

He was then able to step across to their cherry picker and be lowered safely down.

The engineer waits as firefighters reach him (Image: Steve Brading)

The road was shut off for an hour whilst the fire crews worked to get in position and rescued the engineer.

Colchester firefighters were involved in the rescue (Image: Steve Brading)

An Openreach spokesperson said: “We’re aware of an incident involving an Openreach engineer who was working in the bucket of a hoist when the mechanics of the hoist failed.

“The Fire Service helped the engineer to get down from the hoist safely and no-one was injured.”

Footage shows the man waiting patiently, however, firefighters could find the humour in the situation as they smiled and laughed amongst themselves.

The engineer eventually joined in with the laughter after landing on the ground and the road was opened up with all parties returning to their respective posts.