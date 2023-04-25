Mike Robinson, of Kirby Cross, worked as a traffic police officer in London previously and arrived at the crash scene in the Esso garage in London Road, Clacton, on Monday, April 24.

He spoke to other witnesses and detailed his thoughts on the incident as two people were rushed to hospital following the crash.

Mike said: “I surmised the red car was coming out on the main road after filling up when the white car lost control and crashed into it.

“The impact caused the red car to spin around and hit the black car causing its wheel and front shell to fall off.

“I think we’re really lucky there weren’t any casualties. I have seen crashes were people have lost consciousness in my time in traffic control.

“I can honestly say I’ve never seen anything as bad as the crash on the garage forecourt.

“It’s a wonder no-one was killed and it could have been a lot worse if a pump was hit and ignited.”

The crash happened at around 9am on April 24 with emergency services including Essex Police, East of England Ambulance Service and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were in attendance.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.12am with reports that a collision involving three vehicles had occurred on the forecourt of a petrol station on the London Road in Clacton.

"Two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

"Four patients were assessed at the scene and two required transportation to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

A spokesman for Essex Police added: Statement: “We received a call shortly before 9.15am on Monday, April 24 to reports of a collision involving three vehicles at the Esso garage in London Road, Clacton.

“We attended alongside colleagues with the East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Fire and Rescue Service.”