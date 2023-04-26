Aldi is hosting a competition on social media which gives shoppers in the county the chance to win one of just ten vouchers worth £500.

The money can be used to purchase food, drinks and decorations for street parties they intend to host to mark King Charles' Coronation.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We know how much people love to come together to celebrate special occasions, and it really is something us Brits do best.

“We hope our vouchers help communities across the country get into the spirit for this momentous event with street parties fit for a King."

To be in with a chance of winning the vouchers all entrants must first head CLICK HERE.

They are then asked to tag their local community Facebook group or a friendly neighbour.

Entries for the contest close tomorrow and the winners will be notified on Friday.

Elsewhere, Aldi have also launched a special Kevin the Carrot soft toy collection to mark the Coronation.

To find out more information head to aldi.co.uk.