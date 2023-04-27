Clacton Carnival will host the celebratory event in Trinity Methodist Church, Pier Avenue, which will see a fun-filled afternoon with tea, coffee, cake and games for families.

Admission to the event is free of charge, with a small fee to pay for refreshments.

All proceeds from refreshment sales will be donated to charities that support the carnival committee throughout the year.

Paul Townend, Carnival Chairman, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate this historic occasion.

“We are excited to provide a family-friendly event that everyone can enjoy, while also supporting our local charities.”

Attendees who wear a crown to the event will receive a small gift and this can be homemade or store bought.

The King’s Coronation celebratory event will take place on Monday, May 8, from 2pm to 4pm in the church.

Clacton Carnival is an annual event which takes place in August and is one of the main summer highlights of the seaside town.

For more information about other Clacton Carnival events, visit clactoncarnival.org.