Harwich Society will host the meeting in Navigator Hall, Harwich, and it will include a talk by Dr Peter Appleton from the University of Essex.

Dr Appleton’s talk, entitled Front Line Walton: Napoleon to 1956, will cover many aspects of Walton history.

Colin Farnell, Harwich Society chairman, said: “Throughout the winter months the Harwich Society runs a monthly meeting with a talk and the final talk always takes place at our AGM.

“The Winter Programme is extremely popular and covers a wide range of interesting subjects.

“This talk by Peter Appleton at our AGM will certainly surprise many as Walton’s history is quite remarkable.”

The Harwich Society’s AGM is a popular event as members enjoy hearing reports from the various visitor attractions and groups on all that has been achieved during the year.

Colin added: “Our AGM is always very well attended and is an enjoyable evening.

“It is certainly not simply a dull administrative necessity but is a celebration of all that the Harwich Society has achieved over the previous twelve months.

“The members really enjoy it.”

The meeting will take place on Friday, April 28, starting at 7.30pm

For more information call Colin on 01255 553610 or Garry Calver on 01255 551940.