Little Darlings Hair Salon in Pallister Road, Clacton, specialises in children’s hair cuts, glitters and bows for both boys and girls.

The salon also hosts pamper parties for children with disabilities and owner Claire Gibbs has 16 years of experience.

Little Darlings Hair Salon also caters to adults, for more information call 07551 792741 or email littledarlingshairsalon@gmail.com.