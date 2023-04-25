The students worked with the Field Studies Council to measure beach profiles and sediment size, and to discuss the impact of coastal management along the coastline.

Geography teacher Kayleigh Trainor said: "Students will use this day and information to support them in completing their GCSE geography paper.

"For Year 11, this was their second day of fieldwork as they have previously spent a day in London comparing the quality of life in two different locations.

"It was an opportunity for students to bring to life the learning that takes place in the classroom and to be actively taking part in live geography.

"They got to use the equipment to collect their data, so as we can build on this and continue the exam preparation ahead of the summer external examinations.

"It was the perfect opportunity to bring learning to life outside of the classroom."

Forest Hall School is a relatively small secondary school with a "strong sense of community".

The school website states: "Irrespective of our size we are still able to offer a wide range of courses, activities and experiences for individual students, and as a result, we are able to respond to the pace and direction of individual development."