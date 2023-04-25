Tendring Youth Awards celebrate amazing accomplishments by young people who live, study or work in Tendring, across a wide range of categories; as well as adults who support them.

Nominations opened in January, but the deadline has now been extended to give people more time to recommend amazing young people from the area.

Karen O’Connor, chairwoman of Tendring Youth Awards, said: “We have already had some excellent nominations in which I cannot wait to judge, but we know there are more incredible people out there who are worthy of consideration.

“We can only recognise people who are nominated so we really need your help by putting forward a young person you know or work with.

“There’s no limit to the number of nominations you can make, and a wide range of categories to choose from.

“So, while the deadline may have been moved back to July, don’t delay and put in your nomination now.”

The awards have, for the fourth year, Harwich Haven Authority as headline sponsors; with the awards also supported by Tendring District Council and Essex County Council.

New for 2023 is an Improved Attendance category, sponsored by Aquinas Provisions, recognising efforts by school pupils to overcome adversity and maintain or improve attendance at schools.

This joins the existing nine categories such as Community Improvement and Environmental Initiative – both of which come with a bursary for the winner – and the Unsung Hero award for adults who support young people.

A panel of judges assess the nominations after the deadline of Sunday, 23 July, and compile a shortlist of finalists, who will be invited to a glitzy presentation evening at Clacton’s Princes Theatre in early October.

To nominate someone for a Tendring Youth Award, complete an online nomination form by visiting bit.ly/3vqpaxO or request a form and submit it by emailing thetendringyouthawards@gmail.com.

Alternatively, you can fill it out and return it by post to Tendring Youth Awards (Nominations), Town Hall, Clacton, CO15 1SE.