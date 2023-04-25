The final Carpool Karaoke, a segment that has become a hit all over the world, saw Corden reminisce with "best friend" Adele about the celebrities he'd had in the car over the past eight years as well as the pair belting out a few tunes.

He spoke about one of his first Carpool Karaokes with Mariah Carey and his most special one with Stevie Wonder.

Talking about the start of the segment, Cordon said: "The thing I was most worried about was how do we get guests on the show.

"We couldn't book anyone and then things like carpool, no one would do it. Everyone on planet earth said no.

"Then suddenly Mariah Carey said yes and we were buzzing."

From there, as they say, the rest is history as Carpool Karaoke became a household favourite across the world.

Corden has sung along with guests including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Will Smith, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo and Bruno Mars, to name a few.

James Corden and Adele final Carpool Karaoke songs

Adele joined James Cordon for The Late Late Show's last ever Carpool Karaoke (Image: PA)

Corden and Adele teamed up to sing the following songs to conclude the popular Carpool Karaoke segment:

Rolling in the Deep (Adele)

Love Is A Game (Adele)

I Drink Wine (Adele)

Don't Rain On My Parade (Barbara Streisand)

Hometown Glory

Final Carpool Karaoke

This was Corden's final Carpool Karaoke as he begins to wrap up his US talk show - The Late Late Show before he and his family move back to the UK.

Two dear friends, one unforgettable ride.@Adele takes the wheel for James Corden’s final Carpool Karaoke.



WATCH NOW: https://t.co/GGlTX12ElY #AdeleCarpool pic.twitter.com/EspQHJzVlQ — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 24, 2023

The last episode of The Late Late Show will air on Thursday, April 27.

Corden said: "This is the last carpool karaoke I'm ever going to do. It's a lot."

When asked by Adele, what he is going to miss most about the show, Corden said: "I'm going to miss everything.

"I think I underestimated how many friends I've made doing it, it's like a family.

"So more than anything I will just miss going in to work with my friends every day.

"And I'm really going to miss Los Angeles, it's been a brilliant adventure.

"But I'm just so certain it's time for us as a family to, with people getting older and people that we miss, it's time to go home."

The pair were in tears by the end of the segment.