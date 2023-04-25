Helpline 24/7’s North East Essex Falls Service covers all adults, including those living in residential and nursing care homes, who need to be lifted following a fall with no serious injury.

In a time when ambulance services are facing increased pressures, the new service provides an alternative referral route for the ambulance service and other local partners, including social care workers and care home staff, taking pressure away from 999 call handlers.

A three-year contract has been awarded by the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board.

Its head of transformation, Mark Shorter, said: “We are delighted to commission Helpline 24/7 which, over many years, has demonstrated its capability to deliver an excellent falls pick-up service.”

Helpline 24/7 has operated in Colchester and north Essex for over 25 years, providing emergency alarm, response and monitoring services to over 3,500 older and vulnerable people.

Colchester Council leader David King added: “In working together like this, we are better placed to ease the pressures on NHS frontline staff and to help our residents.”