Darren Deex, 41, of Harwich, previously worked as a police officer in Clacton and raised funds for St Helena Hospice who looked after his father before he died of cancer.

His dad, Bob Deex, died of an unspecified form of cancer aged 70 in 2021.

Lifelong Friends - Darren and Trevor have been running in marathons for a long time (Image: Darren Deex)

Darren said: “Dad was otherwise fit and well, he only started feeling really unwell at the start of 2021.

“We went to the GP and it took a few months to confirm through consultants that he had cancer.

“Unfortunately they couldn’t diagnose his primary cancer which effectively left him in a condition where treatment wasn’t possible.”

Bob was diagnosed in July and died in October, and whilst the turnaround was quick, Darren has expressed his gratitude to St Helena Hospice nurses who cared for his father during his final months.

He added: “Their care was brilliant, the nurses came out to support him and mum and they were wonderful.

“They always managed to put a little smile on his face even though it was very difficult towards the end.

“The work they do is so underrated, until you experience it yourself you can’t begin to imagine how appreciate the families are.”

Darren, along with a team of colleagues and friends, took part in the London Marathon on Sunday, April 23.

The group, dubbed ‘Team Bob’ consisted of Trevor Lewis, Jamie Lynch, Rob Newlyn, Tim Closes, Deb Smith, Jules Lawrence and Jez Downs.

Unfortunately, Jules Lawrence and Jez Downs dropped out due to injury.

Darren said: “I found it difficult, training had gone really well but unfortunately I went too quickly and my legs gave out at around 11 miles.

“I’ve run the marathon before in 2019 but this time was different, it was just fun to raise money and the day was amazing and emotional.”

The team also raised money with events including a charity football match in Little Oakley, a quiz night, a golf day at Harwich and Parkeston golf club and more.

More than £14,500 has been raised so far, to donate visit bit.ly/3ApuOBP