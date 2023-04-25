The rally saw spectators across Tendring take in the races on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

Saturday night’s Clacton seafront stage drew crowds along the cliff on a calm sunny evening, however, the event was cut short following a crash.

Busy - Spectators gathered in Clacton to take in the races (Image: M&H Photography)

A Ford Fiesta clipped a stone step which caused it to flip and overturn, and the crew was rushed to hospital in the aftermath.

Andrew Bisping, rally spokesman, said: “Special thanks to the 250 marshals who braved the conditions and the equivalent number of other volunteers who made the rally possible.

Speedy - Some left others in the dust at the weekend (Image: M&H Photography)

“Also thank you to the local communities for your warm welcome.

“We love hearing your stories of your social gatherings around the rally and the enjoyment it brings.”

All Smiles - Racers enjoyed themselves during the events (Image: M&H Photography)

After the stage was run twice, Neil Roskell held a lead of just 0.2 seconds from Hugh Hunter setting the scene for an exciting day of competition on Sunday.

Sunday morning brought different conditions with rain coming in and slippery road conditions.

Prepared - The racers were geared up for the course starting in Clacton (Image: M&H Photography)

Winner of the inaugural event in 2018, Melvyn Evans, slid into a ditch and retired from the rally. At the end of the first loop of stages the top two positions were unchanged, with John Indri in third place.

In the week before the event Charlie Barlow had appealed for a replacement navigator for his Nissan Micra running in class one for the smallest engined cars.

Flashy - All sorts of cars were on display (Image: M&H Photography)

Jamie Mactavish stepped up and they produced a stunning result, ninth overall ahead of higher specification cars.

The overall leaders positions were unchanged on the final set of stages.

Colourful - We saw all sorts of paint jobs at the rally (Image: M&H Photography)

Neil Roskell and Andrew Roughead won in their Ford Fiesta Rally Two with Hugh Hunter and Rob Fagg finishing second.

John Indri and Claire Williams finished third with their Mitsubishi Mirage R Five+.

Neil said: “I set off from Blackpool with no wet weather tyres and had to pick them up on the way. It’s been great, I’ve had a fantastic rally and hope to come back again”.