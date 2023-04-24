Sean Dray, 30, caused four people inside the taxi to suffer serious injuries as a result of the crash in Frinton last summer.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard he was driving a BMW X5 at speed along Walton Road moments before the collision at 10.30pm on July 23.

He then overtook one car on a blind bend along the single carriageway before colliding with a taxi carrying four fares further up the road.

Dangerous driver - Sean Dray (Image: Essex Police)

The force of the impact caused the taxi, a Toyota Avensis, to spin out of control and career into a tree, while Dray’s car smashed into the wall of a house.

When police officers arrived, four people were seriously injured inside the taxi with two needing to be cut out of the vehicle.

Essex Police said Dray was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving but refused to provide a blood sample in police custody.

During his interview, Dray explained he was trying to overtake the taxi but had to take evasive action as he crossed over onto the wrong side of the road and into the path of oncoming traffic.

Crash - Walton Road in Frinton (Image: Google)

The defendant, of Knox Road, Clacton, admitted four offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving during a previous hearing.

He has now been jailed for three years and disqualified from driving for three and a half years.

Essex Police Roads Policing Unit officer Danny Wheeler, who led the investigation, said: “The victims of Sean Dray’s dangerous driving did not deserve what happened to them that night and it could certainly have been avoided.

“The Roads Policing Unit work hard to keep the roads in Essex safe.

“Our ambition is to have zero killed or seriously injured as a result of collisions by 2040 and we’ll continue to carry out routine patrols, targeting poor and dangerous driving through our Operation Vision Zero days.”