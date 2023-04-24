The incident occurred in London Road, Clacton, at around 9am this morning as a car smashed into the Esso Garage.

Emergency services including Essex Police, East of England Ambulance Service and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were in attendance.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.12am with reports that a collision involving three vehicles had occurred on the forecourt of a petrol station on the London Road in Clacton.

"Two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

"Four patients were assessed at the scene and two required transportation to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

An eyewitness contacted the Gazette as traffic was building up in the area.

They said: “I am very concerned about the people who have been airlifted, I believe, within the last hour, [to hospital].

"This is just one of a series of very serious accidents that people locally are absolutely fed up with.

"There have been fatalities in the last few years and my daughter's own house was crashed into."

A spokesman for Essex Police added: “We received a call shortly before 9.15am on Monday, April 24, to reports of a collision involving three vehicles at the Esso garage in London Road, Clacton.

“We attended alongside colleagues with the East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

“A woman suffered injuries which are not life-threatening. She was taken on to Colchester General Hospital for further care.”