Essex Police have issued an appeal for information in the hopes of speaking to Soonilduth Panchoory, 52, from Chelmsford.

Mr Panchoory is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of average build and bald with a scar on both cheeks.

Police are asking for anyone with information to get in touch with them.

"If you have any information please get in contact with us quoting the crime reference number 42/30053/23.

