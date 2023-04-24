The Ford Fiesta was competing in the Corbeau Seats Rally in Clacton which took place over the weekend.

The car crashed into a café during the Clacton seafront stage event on Saturday evening.

Their injuries are not yet known.

Treatment - The crew were attended to at the scene (Image: Submitted)

A witness to the incident said: “The Ford Fiesta was seen driving the rally circuit at a reasonable pace.

“Ambulances and doctors and recovery teams soon arrived very quickly and pulled the driver out on a stretcher it wasn’t until 9.32pm when the car was recovered.”

The Saturday evening seafront stage saw rally cars exit the greensward on a path to meet at Hazlemere Road Car Park in Holland-on-Sea.

A spokesman for the rally updated residents on the situation.

He said: “During the seafront stage yesterday evening there was an incident for a competing car attended by our rescue and medical teams.

“The crew of the car were taken to hospital for assessment and treatment. They are expected to make a full recovery in time.”