A CAR clipped a stone step and overturned during a speedy rally race which saw the crew taken to hospital.
The Ford Fiesta was competing in the Corbeau Seats Rally in Clacton which took place over the weekend.
The car crashed into a café during the Clacton seafront stage event on Saturday evening.
Their injuries are not yet known.
A witness to the incident said: “The Ford Fiesta was seen driving the rally circuit at a reasonable pace.
“Ambulances and doctors and recovery teams soon arrived very quickly and pulled the driver out on a stretcher it wasn’t until 9.32pm when the car was recovered.”
The Saturday evening seafront stage saw rally cars exit the greensward on a path to meet at Hazlemere Road Car Park in Holland-on-Sea.
A spokesman for the rally updated residents on the situation.
He said: “During the seafront stage yesterday evening there was an incident for a competing car attended by our rescue and medical teams.
“The crew of the car were taken to hospital for assessment and treatment. They are expected to make a full recovery in time.”
