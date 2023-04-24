Eyewitnesses have told the Gazette a car has smashed into the Esso Garage in London Road.

Several people are suspected to have sustained injuries as a result of the incident, although this is yet to be officially confirmed.

An air ambulance, however, is understood to have landed in a nearby.

One eyewitness said: "I am very concerned about the people who have been airlifted, I believe, within the last hour, [to hospital].

"This is just one of a series of very serious accidents that people locally are absolutely fed up with.

"There have been fatalities in the last few years and my daughter's own house was crashed into."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.12am with reports that a collision involving three vehicles had occurred on the forecourt of a petrol station on the London Road in Clacton.

"Two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

"Four patients were assessed at the scene and two required transportation to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”