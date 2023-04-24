However, this year, the returning celebrities will take on jungle life in South Africa.

Viewers will once again be treated to watching soap stars, sporting heroes and other famous faces putting themselves through stomach-churning Bushtucker trials - all for our entertainment.

The show won’t feature a public vote this time around but the celebrities will compete against each other to be crowned the legend.

Here's everything you need to know about the new series and how you can tune in to the action.

When does I’m A Celeb South Africa start?





The first episode of I’m A Celeb South Africa will start on Monday, April 24.

Save the date to join us in South Africa! 🇿🇦⭐️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/kgdPHJLPXr — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 12, 2023

What time is I’m A Celeb South Africa on TV? How to watch the 2023 series

Viewers can watch I'm A Celeb from 9pm on Monday, April 24 on ITV1.

The first week of episodes, from April 24 to April 28, will start at 9pm but finish at varying times:

Monday, April 24: 9pm - 10.30pm

Tuesday, April 25: 9pm – 10.15pm

Wednesday, April 26: 9pm – 10.05pm

Thursday, April 27: 9pm – 10.15pm

Friday, April 28: 9pm – 10.05pm

I’m A Celeb South Africa line-up 2023

Amir Khan - Boxer

Jordan Banjo - Diversity Dancer & DJ

Helen Flanagan - Former Coronation Street Star

Carol Vorderman - TV Presenter

Fatima Whitbread - Olympic Athlete

Paul Burrell - Former Royal Butler

Phil Tufnell - Ex-England Cricketer

Janice Dickinson - Supermodel

Shaun Ryder - Musician

Welcome to your South African adventure! 🇿🇦



Our campsite offers a truly authentic experience - including free dust with every stay. With multiple camp beds and hammocks, you'll have plenty of options for sleeping off that midday Trial Trauma! pic.twitter.com/5ratdlSNpl — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 21, 2023

These are the celebrities confirmed to be taking part in the show from the beginning although ITV has said there will be “many more” joining the show part-way through.

Last year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! saw the former Health Secretary Matt Hancock MP make headlines after he was announced as a campmate on the survival show.

The Tory politician, who was forced to resign from cabinet after an affair with a work colleague was exposed, lost the Conservative Party whip as a result.

Comedian Seann Walsh was also a late arrival to the jungle.

Who won I’m A Celeb in 2022?





Jill Scott is your Queen of the Jungle for 2022! 👑



Always smiling and with a one-liner in her back pocket, Jill has stolen the hearts of the nation and her Campmates. This fierce Lioness is your winner! 💛 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/C9MkDpAwan — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2022

Former England footballer Jill Scott came out on top and was named the Queen of the Jungle in 2022.

Actor Owen Warner came second while Matt Hancock came in third place after being voted out before the winner was crowned.

When did I'm A Celeb start and how long have Ant and Dec presented the show?

Ant and Dec have presented the show since it started in 2002 with the exception of the 2018 series when Ant McPartlin, 46, was temporarily replaced by fellow ITV presenter Holly Willoughby.

I'm a Celebrity South Africa starts on Monday, April 24 at 9pm on ITV1.