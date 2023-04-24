The UK is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in May on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine.

It is the first time in 25 years that the UK has hosted the contest with Katrina and the Waves winning the competition back in 1997 with the song 'Love Shine A Light'.

The announcement of a fresh batch comes after tickets for the grand final sold out within 36 minutes last month.

#Eurovision fans, you're not going to want to miss this...



The last remaining #Eurovision2023 tickets will be on sale again on Monday 24th April from midday GMT 🎉



Make sure you've signed up to https://t.co/l8XgbDE5dw before then! pic.twitter.com/DAEEErCwet — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) April 21, 2023

To help maximise your chances, the ticket-buying experts at TicketSource have shared their advice to help you experience the glitz and glamour in person.

How to get Eurovision 2023 tickets

The last remaining tickets will go on sale on April 24 at 12 pm GMT.

The fresh wave will give Eurovision fans a second chance of securing a spot at all nine of the live shows - including the Grand Final.

How much are Eurovision tickets?





You will only be available to get your tickets via the Ticketmaster website regardless of the country you are booking from.

Additionally, you can only purchase tickets for one show at a time.

Prices will range from £30 to £380, depending on the show and seat, according to the contest organisers.

✨ Good evening Europe, BBC calling!#Eurovision2023 is coming and we've got everything you need to know about the #Eurovision Live Shows - and a raft of additional programming across TV, @BBCiPlayer, Radio, @BBCSounds and online.



Get all the info ➡️ https://t.co/pbf9BEUWvB pic.twitter.com/UvY8OhkTxW — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) April 19, 2023

The BBC has encouraged fans to set up their Ticketmaster accounts before Monday since you will need this account to purchase your ticket.

The announcement comes after Eurovision teased the 37 places - and the 111 locations - which will feature in the show's iconic postcards.

When is Eurovision 2023 and where is it being held?





The 2023 Eurovision Singing Contest grand final will be held on Saturday, May 13.

The epic show will be held in the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena with the semi-finals taking place earlier in the week on May 9 and 11.

The three live shows of the 67th edition of the competition will be presented by British singer and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, British actress Hannah Waddingham, and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Irish TV presenter and British commentator for the contest since 2009, Graham Norton, will join the lineup for the final.

Expert advice on how to get Eurovision 2023 tickets

1. Preparation is key

TicketSource advised: "Before tickets go on sale, make sure you know the exact date and time that tickets will be available."

The experts added: "Be sure to set alarms or reminders for 5 to 10 minutes before tickets go on sale so that you can get all of the relevant web pages open and ready for when the sale begins.

"Make sure you know the types of tickets that you want or where you want to be seated so that you can carry out the ticket selection process efficiently and not waste any of your checkout time".

TicketSource also recommends that you can input all of your details ahead of time, including your address and payment information so that you can purchase your tickets as quickly as possible.

2. Don't refresh the page

The ticket buying experts also advise that refresh the page in your rush to buy tickets since this may lead you to lose your place in the queue.

TicketSource added: "The retailer website will automatically refresh for you".

3. Avoid opening multiple tabs for same ticket-buying website

Tickets are only available on Ticketmaster UK for this year's contest and while it might be tempting to have multiple tabs open - TicketSource urges you to avoid this.

The experts explained: "This may lead to the assumption that you’re a bot and prevent you from accessing the website and purchasing tickets".

4. Don’t give up

TicketSource has also encouraged fans not to give up right away, adding: "The ticket retailer will be its busiest as soon as tickets go on sale and all this site traffic can sometimes cause issues.

"Even if an event appears to be sold out on the ticket website, this is not always the case.

"Sometimes there is an error or site traffic is too high and it may seem that tickets are unavailable - however if that happens, make sure you continue checking and looking for tickets over the next few hours.

"More tickets may appear and this could be your chance to secure them".