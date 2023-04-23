The A13 London bound in Stanford-le-Hope was shut London bound between the A128 and A1089, after the crash at about 11am this morning.

Drivers were being diverted around the town due to the incident and there was heavy traffic in Stanford Road.

Earlier today. a spokesman for Essex Police said: "A road closure is in place on the A13 after a collision.

"The incident, on the London-bound carriageway between the A128 and A1089, happened at 11am this morning.

"The London-bound road remains closed for highways repairs to be carried out."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Two ambulances and a rapid response car attended reports of a crash involving three cars on the A13 near the junction of the A132 earlier today.

"Three patients, whose injuries were not serious, were transported to Basildon Hospital for further assessment and care.”