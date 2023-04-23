The vehicle smashed into the building in Dunmow High Street on Friday at about 6.48pm in the evening.

Market Place in the town was closed in both directions following the incident and the road was shut from Angel Lane to Star Lane.

One witness said on Facebook: "Avoid The Star Inn pinch point junction off of Dunmow High Street. A steam engine has crashed into a house. Yes a steam engine."

The road had re-opened to traffic by about 9am after the steam engine was removed.

Images shared online show the steam engine had crashed into the building on the right side of the road at the junctions of North Street and Star Lane.

The green large vehicle has a warning on it saying "long vehicle" on it.

Patrick Lavelle, mayor of Great Dunmow, said: “It happened while the vehicle was moving to Saffron Waldon and was going through Dunmow.

“Clearly it must have got out of control and hit the building at the front of the house. I do not believe anyone was hurt.

“Obviously it has caused significant damage to the building and the vehicle. I do think it’s really good we still have these historic vehicles that are street worthy and can use our roads.

“We get them going through our town and often people stop and watch them. It is very disappointing to hear of the crash. I am pleased nobody was injured it was just damage to a beautiful building.

“It’s part of the job and risk of living in a historic market town, with the movements of older vehicles.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to a collision in Market Place, Dunmow, shortly before 4.30pm on Friday 21 April.

"It was reported that a steam engine had collided with a home and caused damage.

"Officers arrived the scene alongside colleagues from Essex Fire Service. No injuries were reported. The building was left in the hands of structural engineers for assessment and debris was collected from the road.

"No arrests have been made and our enquiries are ongoing."