Marsh Farm in South Woodham Ferrers has announced the improvements to the attraction.

The business is a farm, animal park and also has many other attractions. It is known for big seasonal events.

A business spokesman said: "Beach Improvements are happening now ready for the summer.

It includes a fence going around the paddling pool, a new arch entry and exit and new surface being replaced so not so slippery. We are making a small improvement for you."