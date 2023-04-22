Essex Police is asking for the public’s help to find David Redhead, who has not been in contact with friends and family since April 15.

He was reported as missing to police yesterday. David, 57, was last seen on that date at about 1.55am hours wearing a black suit with a silver and blue tie and black smart shoes.

However, police believe he is likely to have changed clothes since then.

David has links to Harlow and Basildon but also Dagenham. He was last known to be in Beckton, east London, on April 17

David is about 6ft 4ins tall and has short, black hair. He normally wears a baseball cap and trainers.

If you see David or know where he is, call policw on 101.