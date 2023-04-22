A Southend photographer worked around the clock on an image showing the Milky Way over the legendary city pier.
Dawid Glawdzin, 40, knew he needed right conditions and shots to create the stunning picture, displaying the wonder of the intergalactic worlds.
The experienced snapper worked to combine a number of images to create the impressive end effect.
He said: "I woke up at 3 am on Thursday. To capture the Milky Way over the pier I needed a combination of a few factors.
"These include; perfect alignment and moonless and clear skies. It's extremely difficult to counter the light pollution from this location.
"First I had to acquire a lot of material. You do this by taking multiple long exposures. One minute in this case.
"I took over 60 of them. To avoid star trials I used a special device called a tracker which rotated my camera according to the Earth's rotation.
"Once I had everything, at home I blended all frames together. It's a special process called stacking.
"Lastly, in special Astro-dedicated programs, I spent some time fighting light pollution to reveal the Milky Way."
