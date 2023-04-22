Dawid Glawdzin, 40, knew he needed right conditions and shots to create the stunning picture, displaying the wonder of the intergalactic worlds.

The experienced snapper worked to combine a number of images to create the impressive end effect.

He said: "I woke up at 3 am on Thursday. To capture the Milky Way over the pier I needed a combination of a few factors.

"These include; perfect alignment and moonless and clear skies. It's extremely difficult to counter the light pollution from this location.

"First I had to acquire a lot of material. You do this by taking multiple long exposures. One minute in this case.

"I took over 60 of them. To avoid star trials I used a special device called a tracker which rotated my camera according to the Earth's rotation.

"Once I had everything, at home I blended all frames together. It's a special process called stacking.

"Lastly, in special Astro-dedicated programs, I spent some time fighting light pollution to reveal the Milky Way."