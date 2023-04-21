DELAYS are expected for drivers on a major road due to a collision.
The A12 is partially blocked due to a crash on the southbound carriageway from junction 23 B1024 London Road Kelvedon South and junction 22 Witham North.
Traffic is slow-moving on the approach to the incident.
It is advised to seek alternative routes to avoid the congested area.
Essex Police has been contacted for comment.
