Tommy Searl, 23, and Thomas Sterry, 20, ordered the driver to hand over his keys, bag and money while he was making a food delivery in Hamilton Street, Parkeston.

The worker managed to escape and said he saw Searl “waving” a machete in his rear view mirror as he fled from the scene.

A victim personal statement read to Chelmsford Crown Court revealed he has been left feeling “stressed and uncomfortable making deliveries in this area” since the incident in May 2021.

Weapon - Tommy Searl brandished a machete in public (Image: Essex Police)

Locked up - serving prisoner Thomas Sterry was handed an additional year to his current sentence (Image: Essex Police)

CCTV footage played to the court also showed a drunk, topless Searl screaming obscenities and goading residents at random, with Sterry in tow, in the moments before the attempted robbery.

One punter drinking in the Fryatt Hotel and Bar in Garland Road confronted the duo but was forced to stand down after being threatened by Searl’s machete and Sterry who had a baseball bat.

Judge Christopher Morgan said: “You were going to take your anger out on anybody who passed by who gave you a look or confronted you.

“Those in view of the machete would have felt fear, that is quite plain.”

Disturbance - Searl and Sterry caused chaos in Hamilton Street and neighbouring Garland Road (Image: Google)

The court heard Searl had turned to alcohol to self medicate his diagnosis of reactive psychosis rather than take his prescribed medicine.

Searl, of Hall Road, Great Bromley, admitted attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and affray.

He was jailed for three years.

Sterry, who is already serving a 34 month sentence for burglary and drug offences, admitted attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Sentencing - the duo were jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Google Maps)

He was handed an additional year on top of his sentence and is due to be released in June 2024.

Sasha Bailey, for Sterry, of Fronks Road, Dovercourt, said: “He recognises the shame he has brought upon his family and it is real remorse he feels.”

Barry Gilbert, for Searl, added: “These offences seem to be completely out of character for him. He was at the lowest point in his life.”