Deirdre Hearn, 89, and Rosemary Smith, 83, who live at Care UK's Mountfitchet House, have been creating pieces to be sent to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

They knitted baby blankets and hats for the new arrivals, selecting pastel shades and making a range of sizes for all newborn stages, which were hand-delivered to nurses at the hospital.

Deirdre said: "My mother taught me to knit when I was four, so growing up we used to knit scarves for sailors in the war.

"I was keen to knit again for a project which would be helpful to people, so knitting blankets for babies seemed like a lovely idea!"

Joanna Duke, home manager at Mountfitchet House, said: "We’re incredibly proud of Deirdre and Rosemary for all their hard work for this great cause.

"Crafts and other creative activities can promote positive wellbeing for older people in a variety of therapeutic ways, improving mental wellbeing and encouraging a sense of purpose.

"Deirdre and Rosemary’s work for the hospital is invaluable, and we’re sure will be well-loved.

"“We had the pleasure of dropping off the finished products at the local neo-natal unit, and the entire team were very grateful to Deirdre and Rosemary."